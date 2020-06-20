1 man, 1 woman shot at Detroit gathering

DETROIT – Two people were shot during a gathering in Detroit on Friday morning.

Police say the individuals were at a gathering around 11:33 a.m. in the 18000 block of Lahser Road when shots were fired and a man, 35, and a woman, 30, were struck.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

