DETROIT – A 34-year-old Detroit woman died Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, police say.

On Saturday at around 3:45 a.m. police responded to the crash on I-96 westbound at Grand River in Detroit.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while speeding. It went up the right embankment and started rolling.

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the right middle lane. The woman was not using a seatbelt.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.