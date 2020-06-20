72ºF

Federal judge rules gyms can reopen in Michigan on June 25

Whitmer's office intends to fight ruling

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – On Friday, a federal judge ruled that gyms in Michigan can reopen on June 25th.

The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.

The judge granted a preliminary injunction against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that closed gyms across the state.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said they will be fighting that ruling.

In Royal Oak a gym has opened its doors in an attempt to beat a Guiness World Record for getting fit. They’re hoping they can officially open next Thursday.

Get Fit is a smaller boutique boxing gym. That gives them some advantage over large corporate gyms when it comes to reopening.

