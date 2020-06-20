‘You don’t get to run people over’: Driver strikes 3 pedestrians in Detroit

DETROIT – Police said a driver struck three pedestrians, other cars and a tree in Detroit on Friday at 5:25 p.m.

It happened in the area of 4th and Peterboro. The 44-year-old female suspect was driving a blue 2002 Dodge Caravan when she struck three women who are 28, 23, and 24 years old

Police said the driver then struck other vehicles that were in the area and a tree. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and police said she is listed in temporary serious condition.

Rachael Smith recorded cell phone video of the incident. Smith is one of the many witnesses who saw the blue minivan run over three of her neighbors.

“Oh my gosh, oh my Gosh. Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,” Smith said. “No. Oh my gosh. No. No. Two of the girls she ran over, two over the Black girls, they were bloody because she actually hit them and we’re like, ‘What?‘”

Moments later, the video shows one of the girls who was ran over running behind the woman in the van with a bat. Neighbors said the victim was trying to get the driver to stop. Police said that’s when the driver struck other vehicles in the area and a tree.

“She ran over the sign. This woman is in the van, backing over people putting it in reverse, backing it up, putting it in drive, backing it up. She’s totally cognizant of her actions,” Smith said.

“I don’t know what transpired between when I saw her under the tree and when I saw her tried to run her over. All I know is, you don’t get to run people over, no matter what happens, that’s illegal,” Smith said. “First of all, it’s Juneteenth, this is the day Black folks got emancipated, if you’re going to respect Black people any time of the year, it should be Juneteenth.”

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Click here for more Detroit crime reports