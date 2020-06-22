Children injured in triple shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Three people were shot Sunday night including a father, a 9-year-old and 10-year-old girl on Plainview Avenue near 7 Mile and Evergreen roads.

Police have no idea on a possible motive for the crime. It appears this was a pair of fathers and daughters enjoying Father’s Day when an unknown shooter walked up, spraying a barrage of bullets hitting two children and one of their dads.

“I can not believe something like that would even take place. I truly don’t get it,” said Terrance Nelson, father of the 9-year-old who was shot.

Nelson is still trying to wrap his mind around what led to his daughter, Dior, being shot while looking at fireworks with her friend in front of their home on Plainview Avenue the night of Father’s Day.

“Him and his kids over there, so I call my daughter to come over here and let’s go look at the fireworks. As soon as we step out the guy starts shooting,” Nelson added. “All I saw were the flashes. I said, those aren’t fireworks.”

His daughter was hit, along with her 10-year-old friend and her 37-year old father. Both are now in the hospital in critical condition.

“I turn to shield my daughter and then she turns around to tell me my arm is broke,” he said.

Fortunately for Dior the bullet went in and out. She’s now recovering and out of the hospital.

“You never know when you’re gonna go. I’m glad it wasn’t worse, cause it could have been,” he said.

Police are now looking for whosever is responsible for walking up and opening fire on the group while simply enjoying the holidays.

“It’s a code. You do not do things of that nature with kids around even if you have a beef with a person, you don’t do that type of stuff,” he said. “I hope they catch him.”