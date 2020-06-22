Video shows ring of fire as driver ‘drifts’ in Detroit intersection

DETROIT – The people behind Detroit’s “drifting” scene, where drivers do donuts in front of a crowd, are explaining a new video in which fire is added to the equation.

In the video, skid marks are ignited as a driver does a figure eight. The people involved said it was meant as a tribute to a lost friend -- but it’s still illegal.

Flames covered the road at the intersection of Livernois and Warren on Sunday night. Traffic came to a stand-still on all sides.

The group responsible is usually known for shutting down traffic to do donuts, but this was different. Tee’s Garage shop owner, Tommie Mahone, said it was all done to pay tribute to someone killed by gun violence.

“I wasn’t there that night, but I know that’s why they did it,” Mahone said.

He’s familiar with the Sunday Funday community and the drivers who drift their cars every Sunday.