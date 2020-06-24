Detroit gym owner gets ready to reopen safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – The owner of the Powerhouse Gym on Grand River Avenue followed the rules during the stay-at-home as other gyms opened back up, he stayed closed.

Now, he’s making sure everything so everyone can stay safe.

Gyms have the green light to be able to open Thursday. however some gyms have disregarded the order and have been open for weeks.

“I need to get this gym open I have bills to pay,” said Powerhouse Gym owner Joseph Braxton. “I’m missing meals. I’m just eating hot dogs. I eat tuna out the can.”

It’s been more than three months since Powerhouse Gym closed its doors. Braxton said he’s saw other gyms reopening, but it wasn’t an option for him.

“I have ethics,” Braxton said. “I’m a church goer. I can’t knowingly do wrong.”

Because people still want to work out, he fears he’s losing customers. He said many customers are going to other gyms, hurting the gym owners that have followed the order.

“They might have gone someplace else and never come here because they found another home,” Braxton said.

He’s hopeful his customers will return with the anticipation that things will be different.

“We are taking temperatures,” Braxton said. “Everyone has to wear a mask.”

Powerhouse Gym will get a full cleaning every night and members are required to wipe down their equipment before and after each use.

Braxton said he needs to be extra-cautious as he opens because he knows firsthand how dangerous COVID-19 is. He said he had to self-quarantine for five weeks.

He knows working out with a mask will probably be annoying, but said everyone needs to do it in order to keep everyone safe.

