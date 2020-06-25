70ºF

Police investigate shooting in Royal Oak Township

A vehicle was shot at multiple times with two passengers inside, police say

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in the 21000 block of Ithaca Avenue early Thursday morning.

Officials say at around 1:30 a.m. a man and woman were driving a mini van through the parking lot of the Oakdale Apartments when they heard multiple gunshots hit their vehicle. No one inside the vehicle was injured, police said.

Police say the driver of the mini van fled the scene and called the police following the incident. Suspects are unknown.

Officials say evidence was recovered from the scene of the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation led by the Metro North Post of the Michigan State Police.

