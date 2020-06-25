Video: Police take assault suspect into custody after brief police pursuit in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers and officers with the Taylor Police Department took a man into custody Thursday morning after a police pursuit.

According to authorities, MSP troopers were notified of a domestic assault that occurred in front of Taylor Police officers on I-94.

Troopers observed the red Jeep and attempted a traffic stop on the exit to I-96. Police said the Jeep sideswiped a patrol car and was boxed in by troopers on the ramp of Davison Avenue to east bound I-96.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Video of the pursuit can be seen above.

Police said there were two young children in the vehicle at the time who were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

MSP will submit a request for the fleeing and elude, resist and obstruct and child endangerment through the prosecutors office. The domestic assault portion of the investigation will be handled by Taylor Police Department.