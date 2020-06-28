Teen arrested after 15-year-old shot during altercation in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot during a verbal altercation in Detroit on Saturday evening.

Police say around 8:20 p.m. the boy was with a group of males in the 15800 block of Maddelein Avenue when they engaged in a verbal altercation with another group regarding an ongoing dispute. An 18-year-old male allegedly produced a weapon and shot the victim during the argument.

The alleged shooter fled the scene but was later arrested without an issue, police said. The 18-year-old has been taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department Ninth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

