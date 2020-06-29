Kelly Stafford announces birth of fourth child with QB Matthew Stafford

DETROIT – Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced Sunday in an Instagram post their family has grown.

In a photo from Friday of her husband placing his head next to hers, she announced “Our family became complete.”

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March.

The gender of the baby has yet to have been revealed. The new baby joins three older sisters.

