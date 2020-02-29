Kelly Stafford says her family isn’t leaving Detroit after rumors of Lions having husband in trade talks

DETROIT – Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced in an Instagram story that her family has no plans to move away.

The Instagram story could still be viewed Saturday. She posted the messages after rumors recently surfaced about the Detroit Lions having her husband in trade talks.

The Instagram story features a photo of her husband on the field with lyrics from the song, Bad Boy For Life by P. Diddy.

In the post you can hear the song and read some of its lyrics. “We ain’t goin’ nowhere, we ain’t goin’ nowhere, We can’t be stopped now, cos it’s Bad Boy for life,” Kelly wrote. “Nor has that ever been a thought. He loves Detroit and the Lions organization and so do I. (Not that anyone cares about me, but this is my Insta so)..anyways, back to the combine please.”