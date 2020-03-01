41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

41ºF

Local News

Kelly Stafford announces her fourth child with QB Matthew Stafford

Quarterback’s wife posts message on Instagram

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Sports, Lions, Football, Detroit Lions, Stafford, Kelly Stafford, Matthew Stafford, Detroit
@kbstafford89 on Instagram
@kbstafford89 on Instagram (WDIV)

DETROIT – Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced in an Instagram post that her family is expected to grow this year.

In a photo with her husband and two of their children at Disneyland, she announces that “Baby Stafford #4 is due this summer,” and said the upcoming baby shouldn’t interfere with the Detroit Lions training camp.

The gender is still unknown.

Read: Kelly Stafford says her family isn’t leaving Detroit following Lions trade talk rumors

Read: Sources confirm Lions have had Matthew Stafford trade talks

Read more: Sources say Lions in trade talks to deal Matthew Stafford

Related: A look back at Kelly Stafford’s fight after brain tumor diagnosis this year

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: