Kelly Stafford announces her fourth child with QB Matthew Stafford

DETROIT – Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced in an Instagram post that her family is expected to grow this year.

In a photo with her husband and two of their children at Disneyland, she announces that “Baby Stafford #4 is due this summer,” and said the upcoming baby shouldn’t interfere with the Detroit Lions training camp.

The gender is still unknown.

