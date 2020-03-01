Kelly Stafford announces her fourth child with QB Matthew Stafford
Quarterback’s wife posts message on Instagram
DETROIT – Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced in an Instagram post that her family is expected to grow this year.
In a photo with her husband and two of their children at Disneyland, she announces that “Baby Stafford #4 is due this summer,” and said the upcoming baby shouldn’t interfere with the Detroit Lions training camp.
The gender is still unknown.
View this post on Instagram
Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos. Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie. Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp) 💖💙 We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted! #staffordpartyof6 #madeindetroit #nomoresedans #staffordstrong
Read: Kelly Stafford says her family isn’t leaving Detroit following Lions trade talk rumors
Read: Sources confirm Lions have had Matthew Stafford trade talks
Read more: Sources say Lions in trade talks to deal Matthew Stafford
Related: A look back at Kelly Stafford’s fight after brain tumor diagnosis this year
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.