Police investigate deadly shooting on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-75 south of 8 Mile Road in Detroit.
Police said shell casings were found on the road. The shooting happened at 3 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic was reduced to one lane as police investigated.
Police said the victims were in the same vehicle, a 2007 silver Chevy suburban. A man was driving and a woman was in the passenger seat. The driver drove to a hospital.
The 37-year-old woman was shot and died from her injuries. The 42-year-old man was shot and is expected to recover.
Michigan State Police are involved in the investigation.
