Pontiac fatal hit-and-run crash under investigation

PONTIAC, Mich. – Officials are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened in Pontiac Monday.

The crash took place on Auburn Avenue between North Woodward Avenue and South Woodward Avenue around 10:42 a.m. Monday.

George Morrow, a 62-year-old Pontiac resident, was sitting or lying in a westbound lane of the Auburn Avenue under the overpass, beneath the Phoenix Center, between North Woodward Avenue and South Woodward Avenue when he was struck by an unknown westbound vehicle that fled the scene.

A late model dark red Chevrolet Silverado was seen leaving the area shortly after the crash. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with information to locate the driver of the Chevrolet.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash regarding the pedestrian. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash regarding the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

