Red Robin in Clinton Township closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Red Robin restaurant in Clinton Township closed after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Ownership believes the employees caught the virus weeks ago at a basement party.

The Red Robin on Hall Road east of Hayes Road shut down Sunday and spent the last several days closed for cleaning. It got full disinfecting treatments Sunday and Monday.

It’s now open only for curbside service.

The dining room is closed after being fully scrubbed down. Ownership told Local 4 some employees held a basement party on June 20, and it’s believed that’s where they got infected before returning to work.

A total of 25 employees ended up quarantined, ownership said.

“We received confirmation that two team members at our Clinton Township, Michigan, location tested positive for COVID-19,” Red Robin said in a statement. “The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Therefore, we had closed out of an abundance of caution and are now back open for carry-out.”

Another case was confirmed after that release went out. On Thursday afternoon, the Macomb County Health Department said three employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Anyone who went to the restaurant between June 18 and June 22 is asked to self-monitor for symptoms and signs of COVID-19, health officials said.

Customer Sam Delia went to the Red Robin to meet an old friend and was disappointed to find he couldn’t go inside.

“Yeah, I kind of want to sit down and just relax, watch a little TV and have a little air conditioning,” Delia said. “I really do like coming here, so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I understand it, though.”

The health department is now requiring employees who might have been exposed to produce a negative COVID-19 test before they return to work. In addition, all employees are being screened daily for symptoms as they arrive for work.