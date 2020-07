LIVONIA, Mich. – A woman died in a crash that happened at the intersection of Newburgh Road and Lyndon Street Friday afternoon, Livonia police say.

The woman was driving a Ford Edge and making a left turn at a traffic light in the area when her vehicle was broadsided by a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Police say the woman is middle aged.

