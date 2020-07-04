24-year-old shot during Detroit gathering

DETROIT – A man is in serious condition following a shooting on Detroit’s west side on Friday.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. the victim, 24, was shot at a gathering in the area of Chapel and Keeler streets. He was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

The shooter is described as a Black man between 30-35 years old weighing 180 pounds with a full beard, dark complexion and muscular build. Police say he was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue jeans and black Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at ‪313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

