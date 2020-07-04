81ºF

Detroit police looking for missing 33-year-old man who may be driving Honda Elantra

Ingram Davis left to go to work and didn't return home

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Ingram Davis
Ingram Davis (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 33-year-old man.

Ingram Davis was last seen on June 11. He left his residence in the 9000 block of Vaughn to go to work and never returned home. He may be driving a white Honda Elantra, according to police.

Police said he is bald and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. Police said Davis’ family said he may have a mental illness.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

