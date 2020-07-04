Detroit police seek missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old named Shamiya Williams.

She was last seen Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. at her home in the 19000 block of Teppert in Detroit.

Williams has not been seen since leaving the location.

She is described as black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and has short reddish blond hair. Williams disappeared wearing heart shaped glasses, five bracelets, a multi-colored dress and black sandals.

Her mental health is in a poor state, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.