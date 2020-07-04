88ºF

Woman in serious condition after drive-by Detroit shooting

Police say a woman was shot while at a gathering in Detroit Saturday morning

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 21-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say around 2:03 a.m. the woman was at a gathering in the area of West McNichols and Meyers roads when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking the woman. She was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at ‪313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up

