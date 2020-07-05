2 killed, 4 injured in shooting during Detroit gathering

DETROIT – Two people were killed and four were injured during a shooting in Detroit early Sunday morning, police said.

Officials say at around 2:16 a.m. the six victims were at a gathering near San Juan Drive and McNichols Road when shots were fired by an unknown suspect or suspects.

Two men, 21 and 24 years old, were fatally shot. Officials say the other four victims -- two men and two women between the ages of 20-30 -- were taken to the hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.

No additional information was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

