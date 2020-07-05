26-year-old Toledo police officer fatally shot

TOLEDO, Ohio – A police officer in Toledo was shot and killed Saturday, just after midnight.

ORIGINAL STORY: Ohio officer shot and killed responding to disturbance call

According to the Toledo Police Department, Office Anthony Dia was shot in the chest while responding to a call of an intoxicated man. Witnesses said the man walked away from Dia before turning around and shooting him in the chest. Toledo police said Dia was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting.

Dia was rushed to a Toledo Hospital, but he did not survive.

“I will never forget the sight of Officer Dia being wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney,” said Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewics. “His body wrapped in an American flag, flanked by about 30 Toledo police officers, saluting and weeping.”

Officers searched the area and found the body of the suspected shooter. Police said the 57-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head.

After being shot, Toledo police said Dia used a police radio to tell his family he loves them. Dia leaves behind a wife and two sons. He also has family in Dearborn.

Toledo police shared a photograph of Dia and two young boys taken at about 10 p.m. Friday, approximately two hours before he was shot. According to the social media post, Dia had let the young boys see the inside of his police cruiser and turn on the lights.

More information in Toledo Police Departmet’s investigation will be released by the public Monday.