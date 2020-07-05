88ºF

Woman in critical condition after Detroit hit-and-run

An unknown vehicle struck a 43-year-old woman, fled the scene

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Police say at around 10:45 p.m. the 43-year-old victim was struck by an unknown vehicle in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Parker Street. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at ‪313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

