Truck carrying 39 live cows overturns on I-75, closing part of freeway for several hours

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. – A livestock truck carrying nearly 40 cows overturned on I-75 Wednesday near Grayling in Crawford County.

Volunteers and officials Crawford County Animal Control were called to the scene to help with the animals. Authorities said some of the cows were killed in the crash and some had to be put down due to their injuries. It’s unknown how many cows survived at this point.

The driver was unharmed.

According to Crawford County officials, local farmers volunteers to help round up and transport the remaining cattle.

The freeway was reopened at about 1 p.m.