82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Truck carrying 39 live cows overturns on I-75, closing part of freeway for several hours

Freeway reopened at about 1 p.m.

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Crawford County, Michigan, News, Northern Michigan, Grayling, I-75, Cows, Livestock, Crash, Collision
A truck carrying livestock truck overturned on I-75 in Crawford County on July 8, 2020.
A truck carrying livestock truck overturned on I-75 in Crawford County on July 8, 2020. (WDIV)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. – A livestock truck carrying nearly 40 cows overturned on I-75 Wednesday near Grayling in Crawford County.

Volunteers and officials Crawford County Animal Control were called to the scene to help with the animals. Authorities said some of the cows were killed in the crash and some had to be put down due to their injuries. It’s unknown how many cows survived at this point.

The driver was unharmed.

According to Crawford County officials, local farmers volunteers to help round up and transport the remaining cattle.

The freeway was reopened at about 1 p.m.

A truck carrying livestock truck overturned on I-75 in Crawford County on July 8, 2020.
A truck carrying livestock truck overturned on I-75 in Crawford County on July 8, 2020. (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: