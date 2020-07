WESTLAND, Mich. – Police were dispatched to the Westland Mall for reports of shots fired on Thursday evening.

Police said an employee said two or three men were arguing inside a perfume store when one man pulled a hand gun and fired two shots at another man.

Witnesses told police all the men involved in the argument fled the mall on foot. No injuries have been reported.

Police said there is no immediate threat.

