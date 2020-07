DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig is holding a press conference beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday in response to an officer involved shooting that has drawn large crowds of protesters.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Hakim Littleton by family. Craig is expected to show video of the incident during the press conference.

Watch live coverage of the press conference here.