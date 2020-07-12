ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 12, 2020

Michigan Retailers Association concerned about enforcing mask order
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on face masks takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 13. Under the order people are required to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. Those who violate the order will face a $500 fine.
Brother of Hakim Littleton speaks out, wants meeting with Detroit city officials
The brother of 20-year-old Hakim Littleton who was fatally shot by police Friday is demanding justice. Since the shooting happened it has sparked community outcry and protests.
185 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases now linked to outbreak at East Lansing bar
Ingham County health officials say a total of 185 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are tied to an outbreak at a bar in East Lansing.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 68,948; Death toll now at 6,067
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 68,295 as of Sunday morning, including 6,039 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday with lower humidity, scattered afternoon showers
More Local News Headlines
- ‘Please shelter in place’ -- Authorities battle gas tanker truck fire in Bloomfield Township
- ‘Detroit will breathe’ reacts to body cam footage of Hakim Littleton’s death
- Torch Lake sandbar listed as probable coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure site
- Michigan State Police investigating shooting on Southfield Freeway, near Puritan
- Flashpoint 7/12/20: Michigan AG addresses statewide concerns; debate on schooling this fall
National and World Headlines
- Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California
- Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
- Pope ‘deeply pained’ over Turkey’s move on Hagia Sophia
Sports Headlines
- Pac-12, Big Ten shelve games and fears grow of ripple effect
- NHL, players announce labor deal, plan to resume play Aug. 1