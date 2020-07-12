72ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 12, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Michigan Retailers Association concerned about enforcing mask order

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on face masks takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 13. Under the order people are required to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. Those who violate the order will face a $500 fine.

Brother of Hakim Littleton speaks out, wants meeting with Detroit city officials

The brother of 20-year-old Hakim Littleton who was fatally shot by police Friday is demanding justice. Since the shooting happened it has sparked community outcry and protests.

185 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases now linked to outbreak at East Lansing bar

Ingham County health officials say a total of 185 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are tied to an outbreak at a bar in East Lansing.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 68,948; Death toll now at 6,067

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 68,295 as of Sunday morning, including 6,039 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday with lower humidity, scattered afternoon showers

