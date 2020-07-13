Police say alcohol could be a factor in fiery crash on I-375

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a fiery crash that happened Saturday night in Detroit.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on northbound I-375, near Monroe Avenue.

Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall and the vehicle caught fire. The driver got out and pulled a 21-year-old woman from the vehicle.

They were both rushed to a hospital with serious burns.

Michigan state troopers said they believe speeding and alcohol could be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.