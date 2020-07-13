74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Police say alcohol could be a factor in fiery crash on I-375

2 hospitalized with serious burns

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crash, Collision, Fiery Crash, Hospitalized, I-375, Monroe Drive, Michigan State Police, Local, Local News
MSP are investigating a crash on I-375 that happened July 11, 2020
MSP are investigating a crash on I-375 that happened July 11, 2020 (WDIV)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a fiery crash that happened Saturday night in Detroit.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on northbound I-375, near Monroe Avenue.

Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall and the vehicle caught fire. The driver got out and pulled a 21-year-old woman from the vehicle.

They were both rushed to a hospital with serious burns.

Michigan state troopers said they believe speeding and alcohol could be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: