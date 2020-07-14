ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 14, 2020

Protesters block Detroit schools bus garage for 2nd day of in-person summer classes

Protesters are blocking a Detroit Public Schools Community District bus garage for a second day in a row.

Dozens of people are protesting in-person summer school being offered in the district. They feel it is unsafe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on I-75 in Detroit

Police are searching for the driver of a Dodge Challenger that fatally struck a motorcyclist early Tuesday morning on southbound I-75 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle struck the motorcyclist about 1:30 a.m. The Challenger’s driver and a passenger both fled the area. Police are searching for them.

Father in custody after allegedly abducting daughter at gunpoint in Southfield

A young child was found safe Monday night after being abducted from her family at gunpoint in Southfield.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon after Jaliyah Ford, 1, was allegedly abducted by her father Jeremy Ford around 2 p.m. in a parking lot near West Nile Road.

Trending 📈

☄️ Here’s when and how you can see Comet NEOWISE

Meteorologist Paul Gross gives us a look at Comet NEOWISE and tips for when and how to spot it in the sky over Michigan.

🐎 Ford unveils design of new 2021 ‘Bronco Family’

Ford Motor Company unveiled the new design of the 2021 Bronco on Monday night. You can watch the unveiling and see the new Bronco here.

🏈 How Detroit’s major sports teams got their nicknames

You know the names of our major Detroit sports teams, but do you know the history behind them?

Here’s a look at the origins of the names we love to hate, and hate to love, depending on the season.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 69,722 as of Monday, including 6,075 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s total represents 384 new cases and seven additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 69,338 confirmed cases and 6,068 deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but critical care data remains flat.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,400 as of Sunday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

