Photos: Ford unveils design of new 2021 ‘Bronco Family'

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company is unveiling the new design of the 2021 Bronco at 8 p.m. on Monday.

You can watch the unveiling in the video player below, or check out the images below.

Ford says the new design will include both a traditional two-door option and a new four-door option. The vehicle is said to be the flagship vehicle of an entire new line of “Bronco Family” off-road vehicles.

Pre-production 2021 Bronco two-door SUV takes its rugged off-road design cues from the first-generation Bronco, the iconic 4x4 that inspired generations of fans. (Ford Motor Company)

“We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4x4 segment and take people further into the wild,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley. “They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang -- and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”

The all-new Bronco Sport Badlands series in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. (Pre-production model pictured.) (Ford Motor Company)

When properly equipped, Bronco Sport Badlands models can tow up to 2,200 pounds. (Pre-production model pictured.) (Ford Motor Company)

Bronco Sport can quickly help with basecamp setup thanks to an innovative slide-out working table, part of the available five-way configurable Cargo Management System. (Pre-production model pictured.) (Ford Motor Company)

The all-new Bronco Sport Badlands series in Area 51. (Pre-production model pictured.) (Ford Motor Company)

Ford says the vehicle will offer up to seven driver-selectable modes, including normal, eco, sport, slippery and sand, with baja, mud/ruts and rock crawl for off-road driving.

With more than 200 factory-backed accessories available at launch, this 2021 Bronco two-door prototype shows how owners can personalize their SUV to get more out of their outdoor experiences. (Aftermarket accessories shown not available for sale. Prototype not representative of production vehicle.) (Ford Motor Company)

The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.) (Ford Motor Company)

Pre-production 2021 Bronco four-door Badlands series with available Sasquatch™ off-road package in Cactus Gray with the doors, top and rear quarter windows removed. (Ford Motor Company)

Officials say production will begin early in 2021 and the first models will be available at Ford dealerships in the spring.

2021 Bronco two-door features class-leading open-air design roof and instrument panel inspired by the first-generation Bronco, with intuitive, clearly visible gauges and controls in this prototype version (not representative of production model). Prototype not representative of production model. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.) (Ford Motor Company)

Colors and materials are inspired by natural palettes and outdoor gear in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). With off-road functionality paramount, materials are tough and rugged. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.) (Ford Motor Company)

Instrument panel-mounted hero switches, an easy reach for the driver, feature seamless rubber touchpoints to protect against dirt and water and are easily washable in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.) (Ford Motor Company)

The instrument panel is inspired by the first-generation Bronco, with intuitive, clearly visible LED gauges and controls in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco four-door (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.) (Ford Motor Company)

Interior seating details are shown on this prototype version, (not representative of production model) of a 2021 Bronco four-door model. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.) (Ford Motor Company)