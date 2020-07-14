Feeling burnout because of the coronavirus pandemic? You’re not alone

DETROIT – The state of the world because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has a lot of people feeling burned out.

The stress of dealing with coronavirus has not let up since March and it’s wearing many people down.

Theresa Duford runs a daycare and said it’s hard for her to make space to worry about herself.

Staying healthy starts with taking proper care of yourself. You need to protect yourself from more than the virus, stress is a powerful force that can actually make you sick.

In order to relief some of that stress, you should start by being nice to yourself.

