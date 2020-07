COVID-19 latest information for Detroit, Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a reopening plan that she revealed in May. She revealed six phases of her “MI Safe Start Plan,” designed to reengage the state’s economy since it was first shut down in March. Other than the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region, the entire state has been in the fourth phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan -- the “Improving” phase. Whitmer moved the entire state to phase four on June 1 after it was stuck in phase three for more than three weeks -- since the MI Safe Start Plan was introduced May 7 . The state’s stay-at-home order was lifted on June 1.