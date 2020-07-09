COVID-19 latest information for Detroit, Michigan

Publisher
Location
- Detroit, Mich.
Last reviewed
- 7/9/2020, 8:30 a.m.
Overview
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a reopening plan that she revealed in May. She revealed six phases of her “MI Safe Start Plan,” designed to reengage the state’s economy since it was first shut down in March. Other than the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region, the entire state has been in the fourth phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan -- the “Improving” phase. Whitmer moved the entire state to phase four on June 1 after it was stuck in phase three for more than three weeks -- since the MI Safe Start Plan was introduced May 7. The state’s stay-at-home order was lifted on June 1.
- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan has risen to 67,237 as of Wednesday, including 6,015 deaths, state officials report. Wednesday’s update represents 610 new confirmed cases and 10 additional deaths. It’s the highest daily case increase in the state since May. Tuesday’s total was 66,627 confirmed cases and 6,005 deaths.
Businesses and facilities
- Michigan restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service on June 8. Meanwhile, gyms have been closed for months as a result of the governor’s executive order. On June 19, a federal judge ruled that indoor gyms could reopen in Michigan. The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities. Whitmer appealed that ruling and the the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals granted Whitmer’s motion to keep gyms in Michigan closed.
Social distancing and gatherings
- The governor allowed gatherings of up to 10 people on May 21. That’s still the rule for indoor gatherings, but when she lifted the stay-at-home order, Whitmer expanded the size of groups that can gather outside to 100. In regions six and eight, up to 50 people can gather inside and up to 250 people can gather outside. Participants must still practice social distancing.
Mask mandates
- The governor stated anyone able to wear a face mask must do so over their nose and mouth when in an enclosed public space.
Healthcare status
- The state’s hospitalization trend has been flat for weeks. In fact, on Wednesday, July 8, the state reported its lowest number of critical COVID-19 patients since March -- 174 critical care patients. Ventilator usage is below 100.
Schools
- On June 30, Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.
Food and dining
- Michigan restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service on June 8. However, on July 1 the governor ordered establishments with on-premises retailer liquor licenses that earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales to shut down their indoor bar services until further notice. Indoor bar service in six of the state’s eight geographical regions was shut down, excluding the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region -- the only two regions in phase five of reopening.
How to get help
- For help with child care in Michigan, check the state of Michigan’s childcare resources.