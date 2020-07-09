81ºF

News

COVID-19 latest information for Detroit, Michigan

ClickOnDetroit.com tracks coronavirus pandemic

In this May 19, 2020, photo, Kyle Froelich, right, hands a customer a carryout six-pack of beer at Good Time Charley's in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan restaurants and bars could sell cocktails and liquor for pickup or delivery and would see a temporary cut in state liquor prices under fast-tracked legislation that supporters hope will help the industry survive the coronavirus pandemic. The state already lets bars and restaurants sell unopened beer and wine to go. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Overview

Businesses and facilities

Social distancing and gatherings

  • The governor allowed gatherings of up to 10 people on May 21. That’s still the rule for indoor gatherings, but when she lifted the stay-at-home order, Whitmer expanded the size of groups that can gather outside to 100. In regions six and eight, up to 50 people can gather inside and up to 250 people can gather outside. Participants must still practice social distancing.

Mask mandates

  • The governor stated anyone able to wear a face mask must do so over their nose and mouth when in an enclosed public space.

Healthcare status

Schools

  • On June 30, Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

Food and dining

  • Michigan restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service on June 8. However, on July 1 the governor ordered establishments with on-premises retailer liquor licenses that earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales to shut down their indoor bar services until further notice. Indoor bar service in six of the state’s eight geographical regions was shut down, excluding the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region -- the only two regions in phase five of reopening.

How to get help

