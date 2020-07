ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Last year, as part of Local 4′s annual “Rod the Builder” competition, we partnered with a landscaping company to make sure Christmas was extra special for Payton Shock.

Payton is 11 years old now. At the time, Payton was battling a rare type of cancer. Now, Payton is cancer-free and to celebrate, hundreds of people took part in a car parade past her house.

Local 4′s Tim Pamplin was in St. Clair Shores and has the full story in the video above

