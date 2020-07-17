86ºF

Michigan High School Athletic Association announces fall sports will begin on schedule

NOVI, Mich.The Michigan High School Athletic Association decided fall sports will be played as normal, not moved to spring as had been considered.

Summer travel baseball is in full swing. In Novi, high school students from all over the region are playing in tournaments.

A mother of one of the players is a nurse and she said she is comfortable with her son playing baseball. She said she would not be comfortable with him playing football.

Parents are faced with tough decisions. Especially considering how some districts have already pulled the plug on in-school classes this fall.

