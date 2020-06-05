81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Sports

Here’s how 25 sports have been divided into high, moderate, low COVID-19 risk categories

Will it be safe for children, high schoolers to play sports?

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Sports, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Sports, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Outbreak, Wrestling, Football, Boys Lacrosse, Lacrosse, Competitive Cheer, Dance, Basketball, Volleyball, Baseball, Softball, Soccer, Gymnastics, Ice Hockey, Field Hockey, Tennis, Girls Lacrosse, 7 On 7 Football, Swimming Relays, Track, High Jump, Running, Swimming, Individual Events, Throwing, Shot Put, Golf, Weightlifting, Sideline Cheer, Cross Country, Detroit, Local, Wayne County, Michigan, Michigan Sports, High School Sports

DETROIT – Will it be safe for children, high schoolers or anybody to play sports amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? Experts have divided 25 popular sports into three categories: high, moderate and low risk.

VIEW: List of Michigan executive orders that are still active

Experts are analyzing the relative risks of various sports as athletes prepare to get back on the field.

The National Federation of State High School Associations released their list, which is based on the amount of close, sustained contact, along with other factors.

Here’s how 25 sports were categorized:

High risk

  • Boys lacrosse
  • Competitive cheer
  • Dance
  • Football
  • Wrestling

Moderate risk

  • Baseball
  • Basketball
  • Field hockey
  • Girls lacrosse
  • Gymnastics
  • Ice hockey
  • Soccer
  • Softball
  • Swimming relays
  • Tennis
  • Track -- certain events (high jump)
  • Volleyball
  • 7 on 7 football

Low risk

  • Cross country (with staggered starts)
  • Golf
  • Running -- individual events
  • Sideline cheer
  • Swimming -- individual events
  • Track -- certain events (shot put)
  • Weightlifting

States weighing options

High school football players in Alabama have to pass a temperature check before stepping onto the practice field.

“I’m ready,” linebacker Calvin Wilbanks said. “I think we’re all ready. We were kind of ready to get out here and ready to practice with our team.”

According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association, players within six feet of each other have to wear masks, but the players said they’re used to it.

“We have to do this everywhere now, so, I mean, out here on the field is the same as it is anywhere,” Wilbanks said.

Weightlifting is being done outside, and equipment is being cleaned between players.

Water fountains are replaced by individual water bottles.

Mandatory summer practices are prohibited, as are team camps and summer competition, for now.

The best ways to tackle the COVID-19 risks will vary by sport.

There’s variation across the country regarding if, when and how to allow students to resume playing school sports.

Oklahoma recently rejected a plan that would have required social distancing and allowed all high school sports to resume without restrictions.

One idea being considered by many states would change the calendar to shift lower risk sports to fall and move higher risk ones to the spring.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: