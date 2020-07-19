26-year-old man shot, killed during altercation in Detroit

DETROIT – A man was shot during an altercation at a store in Detroit on Saturday night.

Police say at around 11:45 p.m. a 26-year-old man was shot and killed amid an altercation with another man at a store in the 7400 block of 7 Mile Road.

The shooter fled the scene, possibly in a light blue Cadillac Escalade, police said. He is described as a Black man wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

