79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

26-year-old man shot, killed during altercation in Detroit

Police say the suspected shooter possibly fled the scene in a light blue Cadillac Escalade

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Local, News, Local News, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, 7 Mile Road, West 7 Mile Road
photo

DETROIT – A man was shot during an altercation at a store in Detroit on Saturday night.

Police say at around 11:45 p.m. a 26-year-old man was shot and killed amid an altercation with another man at a store in the 7400 block of 7 Mile Road.

The shooter fled the scene, possibly in a light blue Cadillac Escalade, police said. He is described as a Black man wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: