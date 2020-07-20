Beaumont to host curbside vaccinations for ages 10-21 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Coronavirus (COVID-19) has interrupted many routines, and that includes wellness visits for children and teens who have now fallen behind on routine vaccinations.

The state of Michigan has reported a 44.5 percent decrease in immunizations during the pandemic. Officials with Beaumont said that decline puts children and their communities at risk for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

READ: Michigan wants kids caught up on vaccines after pandemic dip

Beaumont will be hosting two curbside immunization events from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for people between the ages of 10 and 21 at its Teen Health Centers in River Rouge and Taylor.

The River Rouge event will be held on July 30 at 1460 W. Coolidge Highway. Call 313-843-1639 to register.

The Taylor event will be held on Aug. 5 at Taylor, 26650 Eureka Road, Suite B. Call 734-942-2273 to register.

