Beaumont to host curbside vaccinations for ages 10-21 in Wayne County

Officials report 44.5 percent decrease in immunizations

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford a volunteer participates in the vaccine trial in Oxford, England on July 7, 2020. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. (University of Oxford via AP) (University of Oxford)
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich.Coronavirus (COVID-19) has interrupted many routines, and that includes wellness visits for children and teens who have now fallen behind on routine vaccinations.

The state of Michigan has reported a 44.5 percent decrease in immunizations during the pandemic. Officials with Beaumont said that decline puts children and their communities at risk for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Beaumont will be hosting two curbside immunization events from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for people between the ages of 10 and 21 at its Teen Health Centers in River Rouge and Taylor.

The River Rouge event will be held on July 30 at 1460 W. Coolidge Highway. Call 313-843-1639 to register.

The Taylor event will be held on Aug. 5 at Taylor, 26650 Eureka Road, Suite B. Call 734-942-2273 to register.

