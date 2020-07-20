Shelby Township police chief returns to work after social media posts spark protests

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide is back on the job after being suspended for comments he made on social media about the George Floyd protests.

On Monday, Shelide returned to work and several protesters showed up to voice their opposition to that.

Shelide was suspended in June, he was ordered to go 30 days without pay and was ordered to go to cultural and sensitivity training. He was given 60 days to undergo the additional law enforcement training.

Shelide had a personal Twitter account where he posted inflammatory statements regarding the civil unrest around the country. The township supervisor said that the Tweets were unprofessional and could be considered racially insensitive and derogatory. Shelide has asked for forgiveness for his actions.