Man walks into Rochester Hills 7-Eleven with large axe, confronts clerk

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Officials said a man walked into a Rochester Hills 7-Eleven after someone reported a man walked in with a large axe, dropped it and walked behind the counter and confronted the clerk.

Deputies said the clerk was waiting outside and the man was inside the store with his back leaning against the door when they arrived.

The clerk told deputies that after the man, 24, put the axe down, he walked behind the counter and confronted him. The man took the clerk’s glasses off, threw them and began staring at his face very closely. The man then walked out from behind the counter, got a bag of chips and began to eat them.

While the man was eating chips, the clerk kicked the axe under a shelf. When deputies arrived they tried to speak to the man, but didn’t get a response. He just stared straight ahead, according to officials.

The man’s mother arrived on scene and told deputies that her son has paranoid schizophrenia and hasn’t taken medication for months.

The man was transported to Troy Beaumont Hospital. No injuries were reported.

Click here for more crime reports