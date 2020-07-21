Petition demands Northville School Board president resign over social media post

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – The future of the Northville School Board President was the focus of a meeting held on Monday night.

The school board president, Matthew Wilks, recently shared a post on Facebook suggesting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is a hoax. There is now a petition going demanding he resign.

READ: Northville School Board President makes controversial comments on COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan has risen to 74,152 as of Monday, including 6,126 deaths, state officials report.

The meeting was originally planned to be about the district’s school re-entry plan, but it quickly turned into a question on if the president should resign.

“I’m embarrassed this man represents the district,” one person said.

“I’m with him,” another person said.

There was a clear divide in opinions during the meeting.

At this point, there has not been any vote or decision if he will be removed.