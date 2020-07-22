Northville School Board votes to remove president over controversial social media post

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – The Northville School Board voted on Tuesday to remove the board president following his controversial comments about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The school board president, Matthew Wilk, recently shared a post on Facebook suggesting the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax. A petition was started demanding he resign.

Wilk released the following statement:

“I probably should have followed my kids’ own rules to on the internet: everything you say will be twisted, misconstrued and taken out of context. It’s just the way things are in 2020. I’ve been the staunchest proponent of getting our kids back in school in the fall. Even the Governor thinks it can be done safely. I think the offense really ought to be directed at the ideas, not the messenger. I thank the hundreds of parents who sent me messages of support.”

