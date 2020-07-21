Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Detroit Coney Island that killed 3, injured 1

DETROIT – Police are providing new information regarding a shooting at a Detroit Coney Island that left three people dead and another injured.

“Another cowardly criminal,” Detroit police chief James Craig said.

READ: Person of interest being questioned in shooting that killed 3 people at Detroit Coney Island

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Mickey Dane Douglas, 25, of Detroit in connection with the fatal shootings.

Douglas has been charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm.

The victims have been identified as Brian Jackson, 34, Carnell Watts, 24, and Courtney Willis, 20. All the victims are from Detroit. A 28-year-old Detroit man was also shot and injured.

“I wish I could tell you. We’ve been really pouring over this, watched the video several times, it was very little conversation between the suspect and one of the victims. We don’t know if there was agitation, we don’t know if the victim said something that enraged, but ultimately he shot and killed three people,” Craig said.

This past weekend was yet another violent one. President Donald Trump suggested sending Federal Agents to deal with the violence. That plan didn’t go over well with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or Craig,

“To suggest that the Federal Troops, or Federal Agents to come in Detroit, absolutely not,” Craig said.

READ: ‘No possible justification’: Detroit mayor, police chief respond to threat of federal agent deployment