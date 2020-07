Three people have been killed and one injured in a shooting inside a restaurant on Detroit’s west side.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at A. Eagles Coney Island on Dexter near Joy Road.

Police said four people were shot. Three of them did not survive. One man was taken to the hospital.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

If you have any information, call ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.