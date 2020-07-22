Detroit man charged with first-degree murder after Coney Island shooting killed 3, injured 1

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting four men inside a Detroit restaurant on Sunday, killing three of them.

Mickey Dane Douglas, of Detroit, has also been charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Sunday at A Eagles Coney Island on Dexter Avenue in Detroit. Police say it is currently unclear what motivation Douglas had to shoot the four individuals.

“I wish I could tell you. We’ve been really pouring over this, watched the video several times, it was very little conversation between the suspect and one of the victims,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. “We don’t know if there was agitation, we don’t know if the victim said something that enraged, but ultimately he shot and killed three people.”

A surveillance video of the incident was released by police, showing the shooter and a suspected accomplice, who was taken in for questioning on Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Brian Jackson, 34, Carnell Watts, 24, and Courtney Willis, 20. The men are all from Detroit.

A 28-year-old Detroit man was also shot and injured on Sunday night.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find one of the victims’ lifeless body in the parking lot. Upon entering the restaurant, the other two victims’ bodies were discovered.

The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The surviving victim was transported to the hospital and suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Douglas was arrested on Tuesday and scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday morning in the 36th District Court.

