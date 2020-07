DETROIT – Police said that a street race ended in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side.

The crash sent debris flying all over the neighborhood. Witnesses said they were in the 96 and Livernois area when they saw a 1999 Grand Prix racing with a Kia Soul.

The driver of the Grand Prix was going about 80 mph when it went out of control.

The drivers could not be located.

Watch the video above for the full report

Click here for local crime reports