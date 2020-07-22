Detroit police seek 62-year-old woman with mental health condition

DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to locate a 62-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday.

According to authorities, Joyce Osley was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. by her neighbor, who dropped her off at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport’s Delta Terminal to purchase tickets.

She was last seen wearing a white button shirt, black pants and white open-toe sandals.

Osley is in good physical condition, but her family said she suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

