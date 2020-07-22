Monroe County woman arrested for attempting to hire hitman to kill ex-husband

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) arrested a 51-year-old woman on Friday after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, officials said.

Wendy Wein of South Rockwood allegedly contacted a fictitious website called www.rentahitman.com and filled out a form to request help taking care of an “issue,” which she identified as her ex-husband, police said. The website’s owner contacted MSP and alerted them that Wein may be trying to kill her ex-husband.

MSP conducted an undercover investigation in which a trooper posed as a hitman and met up with Wein to discuss the “job.” Wein was then arrested for solicitation to commit murder after offering to pay $5,000 to the “hitman” to kill her ex-husband, who lives in another state.

The Monroe County woman has also been charged with illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime. She is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

Police say the hitman website that Wein used poses as a platform that offers hitmen to “solve problems,” but the owner actually then refers the requests to law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact MSP Detective Sergeant Michael Peterson at 734-384-5308.

