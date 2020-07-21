Waterford Township woman who killed husband, citing years of abuse, granted parole

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Waterford Township woman who said she killed her husband because of years of abuse has been granted parole.

Tina Talbot was convicted of murdering her husband in 2018, but she claimed it came after years of abuse. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in April 2019.

She said it was a matter of kill or be killed.

Officials said she shot and killed her husband, Milosz Szczepanowicz, because he abused her and her son with special needs.

On Sept. 14, 2018, she told a judge that she shot Szczepanowicz while fearing for the lives of her son and herself.

“He made it clear he intended on killing us that day,” Talbot said.

She was sentenced to 20 months to 15 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Talbot is telling supporters from behind bars that she’s been told she will be paroled Nov. 17, which would be exactly 20 months.

Tina Talbot at sentencing. (WDIV)

Supporters have been calling on the state to free Talbot, while Szczepanowicz’s family has petitioned for her to stay locked up.

Szczepanowicz’s brother spoke at Talbot’s sentencing.

“He did not get to say goodbye to his family, tell his mother that he loves her or to pray to God,” he said.

