Video shows Detroit gas station shooting; 2 men wanted

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday night at a BP gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

Video from the gas station shows the violence as a man opens fire on a vehicle near the gas pumps. Three men were shot and injured. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

The victims -- men aged 20, 24 and 26 years old -- were sitting inside a silver Ford Fusion when they got into an argument with two other men at the gas station. At one point one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire repeatedly at the men in the Fusion. All three of them were shot.

A man is shown opening fire on a vehicle July 21, 2020 at a gas station in Detroit. (WDIV)

Detroit police are looking for these men:

Detroit police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a shooting July 21, 2020 at a BP gas station on the city's west side. (WDIV)

The suspects fled the station in a silver Kia minivan.

The shooter was not wearing a shirt. He had on blue jeans, a white belt and dark shoes. The driver of the minivan was wearing a white T-shirt, white baseball cap, dark shorts and dark shoes.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was at first listed in critical condition. However, all three victims are expected to recover.